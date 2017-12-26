Bayelsa police command denies report on policeman shooting colleague

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA – THE Bayelsa State Police Command has dismissed as untrue report that a policeman mistakenly shot and killed his colleague in a shoot out with suspected cultists.

Spokesman of the command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, in a statement issued Tuesday night in Yenagoa said there was no iota of truth in the report.

He said: “contrary to a report that a Policeman mistakenly shot a colleague, the command wants to categorically state that the report was false and misleading.

“On 24 December 2017, at about 2100 hours Policemen responded to distress call of cult activities at Arietalin, Yenagoa.

“The team of Policemen responded swiftly and on sighting the Police the cultists open fire on the team, in the ensuing gun battle one Thankgod James Indoni 23 years, a suspected cultist was shot, he was subsequently arrested and taken to Federal Medical Centre for treatment where he later died.

“Efforts have been intensified to arrest his cohorts and bring them to book. Investigation is ongoing.”

He urged residents to about their normal business assuring that the command had intensified patrol and surveillance to provide a peaceful atmosphere for them to enjoy during during yuletide.

