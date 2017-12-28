Bayero University 2017/2018 Undergraduate Screening Postponed.

This is to inform all newly admitted undergraduate students of Bayero University Kano (BUK) that due to the Christmas break, the institution has postponed the screening exercise for the 2017/2018 academic session. New Date: The new screening date has been postponed from 27th December 2017 to 2nd January 2018. To see related post click …

