Beats By Sarz In Lucky Enemuo Afrika Holiday Campaign

Lucky Enemuo Afrika holiday fashion campaign starring music producer/artiste Beats by Sarz has been released.

In a completely different set of imagery, Beats by Sarz modeled the uniquely created pieces by the menswear brand in a distinctive way which depicts his personal style: cool, eclectic and total individual.

The tagline for the launch is called “La Nécessité” a French word for “The Necessity” which simply means a requirement or an indispensable thing.

We all know that Identifying a man’s wants is totally different from identifying a man’s needs. At Lucky Enemuo Afrika, “our vision is to create a unique improvement in your appearance,communication and behavior through fashion. Hence, we have put together a collection of designs for your fashion needs to keep you glamorously sophisticated this season.”

Check out the pieces below

Credits:

Designer: @luckyenemuoafrika

Model: @only1sarz

Photography: @emmanueloyeleke

Publicist: @moafricapr

