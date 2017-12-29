Beautiful Young Lady Burnt to Death by Her Boyfriend on Boxing Day

A South African lady identified as Irene Khutletlang, was reportedly burnt to death by her boyfriend Thapelo Bosture Dioke. It was gathered that the sad incident occurred because the beautiful lady from Krugersdorp, reportedly wanted to end her relationship with her boyfriend. Irene’s friends who have all taken to social media to write tributes to […]

The post Beautiful Young Lady Burnt to Death by Her Boyfriend on Boxing Day appeared first on Timeofgist.

