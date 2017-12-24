BECE Registration 2018, Timetable & Guidelines

The Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is the main examination that is used to give students admission into secondary or vocational schools in Ghana. It is written after three years of junior high school education. BASIC EDUCATION CERTIFICATION EXAMINATION (BECE) To transit from the ninth year of the basic education class to the senior secondary, […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

