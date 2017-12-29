Beijing phases out 4,450 coal-fired stoves

Beijing phased out more than 4,450 coal-fired stoves in 2017, reducing its coal consumption by almost three million tonnes, local authorities said on Friday. “The move also reduced emission of 5,500 tonnes of smoke and 6,600 tonnes of sulfur dioxide,’’ the Beijing Municipal Environmental Protection Bureau said. As part of a campaign launched in 2013,…

The post Beijing phases out 4,450 coal-fired stoves appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

