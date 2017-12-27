#BellaNaijaWCW: How Keturah Adams is Improving access to Effective & Affordable Healthcare in Under-served Communities

As a child, #BellaNaijaWCW this week Keturah Adams was diagnosed with osteomyelitis — inflammation of the bone marrow — in her shoulder and was always recovering for a surgery or preparing for another during that time. Keturah is one of the very few ones fortunate to come from privileged backgrounds and are able to afford and […]

The post #BellaNaijaWCW: How Keturah Adams is Improving access to Effective & Affordable Healthcare in Under-served Communities appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

