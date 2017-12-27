#BellaNaijaWCW: How Keturah Adams is Improving access to Effective & Affordable Healthcare in Under-served Communities
As a child, #BellaNaijaWCW this week Keturah Adams was diagnosed with osteomyelitis — inflammation of the bone marrow — in her shoulder and was always recovering for a surgery or preparing for another during that time. Keturah is one of the very few ones fortunate to come from privileged backgrounds and are able to afford and […]
The post #BellaNaijaWCW: How Keturah Adams is Improving access to Effective & Affordable Healthcare in Under-served Communities appeared first on BellaNaija.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!