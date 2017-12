Bello confirms three deaths, impose curfew on Abuja town

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has imposed a 6 p.m.to 6 a.m. curfew on Bwari township.

The Minister of FCTA, Malam Muhammad Bello, after a closed-door meeting with stakeholders in the Area Council, declared the curfew while assessing the damages caused by a crisis that erupted in the town on Monday.

He told newsmen that three people died during the incidence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the curfew followed a criss that erupted between two suspected cult groups in the town on Christmas day.

NAN learnt that the crisis broke out in the early hours of the morning when some suspected groups of cultists stormed the centre of the town, forming barricades and burning car tires at major junctions.

The rioters deprived commuters and motorists of access to public roads and forced many residents to remain indoor.

Emergency workers have since started to put out fires that razed the Bwari market while the FCT Police Command says it has begun investigation to ascertain those behind the rampage. (NAN)

The post Bello confirms three deaths, impose curfew on Abuja town appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest