Bello’s shenanigans in Kogi numbered – Dino Melaye
Senator Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, has predicted that the “mischievous play” by the Yahaya Bello led government in Kogi State are numbered. Melaye stated this while reacting to the bags of rice donated by Governor Bello for some workers to celebrate Christmas in Kogi State. The lawmaker described as […]
