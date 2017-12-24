 Bethesda celebrates, fetes children at Christmas | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bethesda celebrates, fetes children at Christmas

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Bethesda Child Support Agency is a non-profit, non-governmental organisation founded by Mrs. Nkoyo Rapu in 2001. Bethesda since its inception has touched the lives of over 3000 children through free qualitative education with 9 of them becoming University graduates. Bethesda is able to provide free education to less-privileged children through its four schools located at…

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Bethesda celebrates, fetes children at Christmas appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.