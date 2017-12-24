Bethesda celebrates, fetes children at Christmas
Bethesda Child Support Agency is a non-profit, non-governmental organisation founded by Mrs. Nkoyo Rapu in 2001. Bethesda since its inception has touched the lives of over 3000 children through free qualitative education with 9 of them becoming University graduates. Bethesda is able to provide free education to less-privileged children through its four schools located at…
The post Bethesda celebrates, fetes children at Christmas appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!