#BezLive: Johnny Drille, Aramide join Bez for a night of Awesome Live Music
Singer Bez had his annual “Bez Live” concert yesterday 24th of December, 2017 at the Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island and it was terrific. The show had talented acts like Johnny Drille, Aramide, Ric Hassani, Kaline, Tetta, Phrance and a host of others treating the audience to sublime live music. Bez himself treated his audience […]
The post #BezLive: Johnny Drille, Aramide join Bez for a night of Awesome Live Music appeared first on BellaNaija.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!