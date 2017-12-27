Biafra: Signs Have Been Sent.. Pharaoh Let My People Go – Fani Kayode To Buhari

Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Yusuf Buhari’s Accident. Calls Buhari ‘Pharaoh’ God told Pharaoh to “let my people go”. Pharaoh asked who He was? God told him “I am the I

The post Biafra: Signs Have Been Sent.. Pharaoh Let My People Go – Fani Kayode To Buhari appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

