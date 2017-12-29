Biafra: Why we dragged Buhari’s govt to AU – IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said it has taken its matter against the Federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to the African Union Human Rights Commission. The group said it decided to do so, given that it has become clear that it would not get justice in any Nigerian court, or […]
