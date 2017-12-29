 Biafra: Why we dragged Buhari’s govt to AU – IPOB | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Why we dragged Buhari’s govt to AU – IPOB

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said it has taken its matter against the Federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to the African Union Human Rights Commission. The group said it decided to do so, given that it has become clear that it would not get justice in any Nigerian court, or […]

Biafra: Why we dragged Buhari’s govt to AU – IPOB

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.