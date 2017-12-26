Bitcoin Looks Like it’s Shaking Off its Holiday Hangover – Fortune
|
Fortune
|
Bitcoin Looks Like it's Shaking Off its Holiday Hangover
Fortune
Bitcoin rallied past $15,000 on Tuesday as traders of the world's biggest digital currency sought to draw a line under its roller coaster five-day slump. The tokens rose 10 percent to $15,116.50 as of 11:26 a.m. in London, the biggest gain on a closing …
