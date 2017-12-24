Black Saturday as Eleven Women Die In Fatal Crash In Kano Metropolis

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kano state on Sunday confirmed that 11 women died in a ghastly auto crash in Kano metropolis on Saturday night. FRSC Public Relations Officer, Mr Kabir Ibrahim-Daura told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano that the incident occurred around 8.30 p.m. at the old tollgate near […]

The post Black Saturday as Eleven Women Die In Fatal Crash In Kano Metropolis appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

