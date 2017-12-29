BlackHouse Media named Agency of the Year & Best Agency to Work in 2017 by NIPR Lagos Chapter

Nigerian media and public relations consultancy BHM has been named Agency of the Year and the Best Agency to Work in 2017 by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Lagos Chapter. The award presentation took place at the annual Lagos PR Industry Gala and Awards (LaPRIGA) night, which held at Four Points by Sheraton, […]

