Bleak Christmas for Owerri residents as food prices rise
P.M. News
Bleak Christmas for Owerri residents as food prices rise
P.M. News
The current fuel scarcity has triggered hike in the prices of food items in Owerri as traders attributed the rise to the high cost of transportation. Investigation on Saturday at the popular Relief market in Owerri showed that the price increase …
