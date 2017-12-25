 Bleak Christmas: Millions stranded across Nigeria as fuel scarcity worsens – Premium Times | Nigeria Today
Bleak Christmas: Millions stranded across Nigeria as fuel scarcity worsens – Premium Times

Posted on Dec 25, 2017


Bleak Christmas: Millions stranded across Nigeria as fuel scarcity worsens
On a day Nigerians join the rest of the World to celebrate Christmas, many are left stranded at filling stations as the fuel scarcity bites harder across the country. Thousands of motorists were still on the fuel queues till early hours of Christmas
