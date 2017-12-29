BlockYard 2018 Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Conference in Poland to Shape the Future of the Industry

Whether you’re a neophyte hoping to pick up a thing or two from industry veterans—or a veteran seeking new customers or business parters; a startup owner looking to attract investors—or an investor searching for a hot new project to back; attending trade events is a great way to jump-start your efforts. Conferences in particular can be tremendously helpful in establishing bridges across geographical distance, technological gaps, and cultural differences. As such, they are of vital importance when it comes to learning “the lay of the land,” establishing your brand, or expanding the scope and reach of your business.

The BlockYard conference is an international gathering of people interested in the blockchain technology, with particular emphasis on cryptocurrency applications. Its inaugural edition, scheduled for 13 April 2018, is expected to attract approximately 1,000 participants, including—among others—developers, startups, FinTech specialists, miners, traders, investors, and journalists. Attendees will have a chance to hear from and interact with some of the movers and shakers of the crypto market, and to network with hundreds of like-minded individuals.

In stark contrast to many similar events, BlockYard eschews the “all things blockchain” approach in favor of a more selective agenda. In keeping with this year’s main theme of “investing, mining, and trading,” presentations will focus specifically on various aspects of the cryptocurrency business. Speakers will address the audience from two stages, Novice and Advanced, providing both broad basics for the benefit of complete beginners and expert advice targeted at seasoned cryptocurrency aficionados.

The 2018 conference will take place in the historic Polish city of Gdańsk, on the coast of the Baltic Sea. In the post-industrial space of Centrum Stocznia Gdańska—a repurposed shipyard assembly hall, dating from the mid-1930s—attendees will be treated to a tightly packed program of provocative talks, pitch sessions, and networking events. To ensure that everyone’s needs are adequately met, the organizers have prepared a wide range of exhibitor and sponsor options, including an attractively priced ICO package. Conference tickets are on sale now, with discounted Early Bird rates available until 2 February 2018.

BlockYard aims to bring together individuals and organizations involved in various ways with distributed consensus networks: users and developers, investors and startups, businesses and clients. In doing so, it hopes to create an open space for free exchange of information and experience related to cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Would you like to be a part of that exchange? Find out more about BlockYard 2018 at: https://blockyardconference.io/indexEN.html

