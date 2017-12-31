 ‘Blood will spill’ – Rev Ladi Thompson releases shocking 2018 prophecies about Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Blood will spill’ – Rev Ladi Thompson releases shocking 2018 prophecies about Nigeria

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Renowned cleric and founder of Living Waters Unlimited Church in Lagos, Rev. Ladi Thompson, has released some shocking revelations about events that might happen in the country between 2018 and 2019. The cleric revealed that the nation is approaching the midnight hour of history where things would fall apart and the centre could no longer […]

‘Blood will spill’ – Rev Ladi Thompson releases shocking 2018 prophecies about Nigeria

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.