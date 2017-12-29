 Bobrisky get belly button ring (Photo) | Nigeria Today
Bobrisky get belly button ring (Photo)

Posted on Dec 29, 2017

Nigerian internet personality and cross dresser Bobrisky, took another step of turning himself into a lady by getting a belly button ring yesterday. The self-proclaimed barbie doll reveals this on his snapchat yesterday…See details below:

