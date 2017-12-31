Bobrisky gets a competitor….. He is younger and cuter (Photos) – Information Nigeria



Information Nigeria Bobrisky gets a competitor….. He is younger and cuter (Photos)

Information Nigeria

Nigerian bleaching expert, Bobrisky seems to have a new competitor as another cross dresser has shared bikini photos online. The photos of the new cross dresser who is actually guy, has been trending online. Pictures which were shared by Ahwe Vera …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

