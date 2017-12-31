Boko Haram: $1Billion Is Not Too Much At All – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Military has defended the Federal Government’s bid to withdraw the sum of $1billion from the Excess Crude Account to fight the Boko Haram insurgency. The outgoing Director of

The post Boko Haram: $1Billion Is Not Too Much At All – Nigerian Army appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

