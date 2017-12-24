 Boko Haram ex-intelligence chief opens up on Shekau, warns Albarnawi, others | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram ex-intelligence chief opens up on Shekau, warns Albarnawi, others

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Boko Haram ex-Chief Intelligence Officer (CIO) Abdulkadir Abubakar, has warned the leader of the violent sect, Abubakar Shekau, to stop using innocent girls who are being hypnotized as human bombs. Abubakar, otherwise known as Abu Muhammad, also warned other factional leaders of the group including Mamman Nur, Abu Musad Albarnawi and Abbor Minok to repent […]

Boko Haram ex-intelligence chief opens up on Shekau, warns Albarnawi, others

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.