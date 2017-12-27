 Boko Haram: How insurgents who came to steal bricklaying machine, food items kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls | Nigeria Today
Latest report shows that Boko Haram insurgents had gone to steal food items and the bricklaying machine of the Chibok Secondary School, Borno, before, on a second thought, they decided to abduct the schoolgirls. The Wall Street Journal, recently making revelations of the incident, reports that it was only after they had stolen the machine […]

