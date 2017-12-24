 Boko Haram: Nigerian Air Force bombard settlements of Albarnawi faction [VIDEO] – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: Nigerian Air Force bombard settlements of Albarnawi faction [VIDEO] – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Boko Haram: Nigerian Air Force bombard settlements of Albarnawi faction [VIDEO]
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Sunday said it has intensified its air operations against Boko Haram in Northeastern Nigeria. It disclosed that its personnel, during the week, neutralized scores of Boko Haram terrorists in TUMBUN RAGO, a settlement at the
NAF intensifies air operations in North-East, neutralises scores of insurgentsGuardian (blog)
NAF intensifies air operations in North East, neutralises scores of Boko HaramTheNewsGuru

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.