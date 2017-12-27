Boko Haram: Number of dead Chibok girls revealed

Snake bite, hunger and malaria have killed thirteen of the 276 Chibok schoolgirls in Boko Haram custody. The girls were kidnapped from their school in Chibok, Borno State by Boko Haram in 2014. Of the 276 kidnapped schoolgirls, 163 are now free; while 57 fled in the early days after their abduction, three more escaped […]

Boko Haram: Number of dead Chibok girls revealed

