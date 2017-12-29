Boko Haram: Saraki lauds US government for fighter jets

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has commended the United States government for approval of A29 Super Tucano fighter jets to fight the Boko Haram insurgents. Saraki in a statement on Friday said the support from US government showed its resolution to help restore peace in the North-eastern part of the country. The […]

Boko Haram: Saraki lauds US government for fighter jets

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

