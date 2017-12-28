Boko Haram: U.S Finalises Sale Of $593m Warplanes To Nigeria

There are strong indications that the United States is on the verge to wrap up the “planned” sale of the A29 Super Tucano warplanes to Nigeria as its official has presented letters of offer and acceptance (LOA) to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The presentation was made by the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, to Sadique Abubakar, chief of air staff, at NAF headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

In April, the President Donald Trump led government had approved the sale of 12 Super Tucano A-29 ground attack aircraft worth $593m to Nigeria – a deal which would include supplying the Nigerian armed forces with ammunition, training and aircraft maintenance.

This is aimed to aid the fight against Boko Haram sect and other extremists within the spheres of Africa’s most populous nation.

During the presentation, Symington said peace in Nigeria was key to the security of West Africa as a whole and the world in general.

He further expressed the US government’s commitment to helping Nigeria completely end the Boko Haram menace and also eliminate all forms of terrorism that posed threats to peace.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria also said NAF’s capacity to fight Boko Haram and other militants could be greatly enhanced by the acquisition of the Super Tucano Aircraft.

The ambassador said US government officials and the NAF representatives would meet in January 2018 to review the LOA before final endorsements by both parties.

Abubakar, while receiving the letter, expressed appreciation for the US government’s support towards sustaining NAF air operations in the fight against Boko Haram.

He also praised the personal commitment of the ambassador to ensuring that the Super Tucano aircraft deal become finalised.

