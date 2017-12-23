Bolaji Abdullahi vows to sue Fayose’s aide over alleged character assassination

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has vowed to sue Lere Olayinka, the media aide to Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, over alleged character assassination. Olayinka had tweeted on December 19, 2017 that Abdullahi purportedly told Nigerians that the cause of the current fuel scarcity was because the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

