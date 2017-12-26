Bonnke to begin another phase of ministry with crusade in Calabar

By Emma Una

CALABAR – AFTER holding what he called “farewell crusade” in Lagos in early December,2017, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke is about to kick start another round of ministry early next year with a crusade in the city of Calabar, the Cross River State capital .

The crusade, according to the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Dr Lawrence Ekwok, is Evangelist Bonnke’s forth visit to Cross River State and would attract over two million people from the host state and other neighbouring states in south south south and east who will thong the city to receive healing for their bodies, salvation for their souls and several other miracles from the German born missionary.

Ekwok said the crusade involves all churches in Cross River State including independent churches and those in the various blocks under the umbrella of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and called on all churches to be fully involved as the visit of the Evangelist to the state is a great favour as many other states were angling to host the crusade before Cross River was chosen.

“It is important to note that this crusade which for several decades was commonly known all over the world as Reinhard Bonnke Gospel Crusade is about the biggest gospel crusade ever in the African Continent bringing with it diverse and multiplied positive effects wherever it is staged and these would be made manifest in the state during the crusade ”.

Ekwok who is also the Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, in the state stated that the visit of the Evangelist Bonnke early in the year to Calabar will mark what he terms, ‘The biggest positive event that will take place in the last decade or so in the state considering the spiritual, economic and socio –political impact it will have on the state and its people”.

He said Evangelist Bonnke would hold the crusade along with his successor, Evangelist Daniel Kolenda which will bring double grace to the city and people of the state.

The post Bonnke to begin another phase of ministry with crusade in Calabar appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

