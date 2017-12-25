Born Again Lady Blasts Phyno, Flavour & Zoro: “You Are Not Fit To Sing For God”

I use to think that God loves his people no matter what, but a born again lady thinks otherwise. Is really hard to know what God wants this days because all people ever said he wants is always coming from their own ideology.

A born again Lady has called out some Nigerian Artistes and berated them for what she saw as 'misleading the Public' , the style of switching to Gospel songs right after promoting sexual immorality in their videos. The lady called out, Flavour, Zoro and Phyno. The Lady who goes by the name Ifeoma Vivian Emeka on Facebook, said she found disrespectful, that the artistes were not fit to sing for God. She wrote ;

“FLAVOUR ,PHYNO, AND ZORO, IF YOU WANT TO SING FOR GOD DO IT FULL TIME, ,,,,I FIND IT DISRESPECTUL AFTER PROMOTING SEXUAL IMMORALITY ON YOUR VIDEOS,,, ,,, THE NEXT MINUTE YOU ARE SINGING FOR GOD, GOD IS HOLY AND HIS PEOPLE ARE RIGHTEOUS, STOP MISLEADING THÉ PUBLIC,,YOU ARE NOT FIT TO SING FOR GOD..”





What do you think guys? Do you have to qualify before you can sing to God?