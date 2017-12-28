Botswana queen wins Miss Africa beauty pageant 2017

Winner of 2017 Miss Africa beauty pageant, Gaseangwe Balopi from Botswana, middle, first runner-up, miss Fiona Naringwa of Rwanda left and the second runner-up, miss Luyolo Mngonyama of South Africa during the 2017 Miss African beauty pageant held in Calabar. Botswana queen, Gaseangwe Balopi, 21, has won the second edition of the Miss Africa beauty pageant hosted by the Cross River Government. Balopi emerged the 2017 African queen at the keenly contested event after a fourth round of appearances in different attires by 25 contestants.

