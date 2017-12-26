Boxing Day: Petrol scarcity paralyses fun at National Theatre in Lagos

The National Theatre Complex in Iganmu, Lagos, was on Tuesday devoid of the usual Boxing Day buzzing activities as only few fun seekers were at the monument.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was little to suggest that Boxing Day was taking place in the premises as the usual carnival-like atmosphere was absent.

NAN reports that only handful of people were seen in the open ground overlooking the theatre as well as other spots around the premises.

Patronage was low for restaurant and kiosk owners as they waited on end for customers.

A couple of families were seen eating and drinking in some of the restaurants.

A bar owner in the premises, Mr Clement Duru, complained of low patronage, saying that business was not good owing to low number of visitors.

Duru blamed the situation on scarcity of petrol pervading every part of the country.

He said that the situation prevented many people from going out to have fun that usually characterised the second day of Christmas.

“My brother, business is really bad today. People are not coming to the theatre to celebrate Christmas and Boxing Day this year.

“Of course, the petrol crisis is the major cause, coupled with the nation’s economic issues. Things are just too low here,’’ he said.

Duru said that he has not recorded 20 per cent of what he normally made during Yuletide period owing to the situation.

A fun seeker, Mr Simeon Akinboboye, said that he did not get as much fun as he would have loved to get at the theatre.

Akinboboye said he was disappointed that he did not see many people coming for fun at the complex this year.

He blamed the situation on petrol crisis, saying that many fun seekers preferred to stay indoors to avoid the stress of coming to the theatre.

“The whole place is dry. It is not as it used to be. Obviously, it is the fuel problem. People don’t have fuel to go out,” he said.

Another fun seeker, Mrs Ngozi Emmanuel, said her family decided to come to have fun in spite of the petro crisis.

Emmanuel said that she enjoyed the atmosphere as it was not as rowdy as it used to be, adding it was good for her kind of nature.

She said that the fuel situation probably prevented many fun seekers from coming out, especially those coming from far distances.

“Though, turn out is low, it is still okay. I have fun,’’ Emmanuel said.

Another fun seeker, who simply identified himself as Austin, urged the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the persistent petrol scarcity, especially during the festive period.

He said that this would allow Nigerians to move about without stress during festive period.

