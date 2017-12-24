Brace up, this is the time of lies and rumours , Secondus warns Nigerians

The National Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has ask Nigerians to brace up and be wary of lies and rumours as he continue to re-position the PDP to win massively in 2019.

Secondus while reacting to a statement allegedly made by him that Atiku was working for Buhari said he cannot for any reason position himself in favour or disfavor of any member of the party.

In a statement from Secondus’s media office signed by Ike Abonyi, Secondus said he is focused on rebuilding the party to reclaim power back at the centre in 2019.

The Statement reads

“This is the kind of thing that should not merit a response but because of record and harmless social media followers who may fall victim of such dangerous distortions, we want to say that Prince Secondus got his mandate riding on his experience in party management. Such experience includes but not limited to knowing what to say, how to say it and when.

“Prince Secondus knows as National Chairman that after December 10, 2017 mandate, he has become the leader of all members of this party including all its Presidential hopefuls and cannot for any reason position himself in favour or disfavor of any of the aspirants and this applies to all levels of the party.

“Aware of the enormous challenges before him of rebuilding, re-positioning and regaining power come 2019, the PDP national chairman is presently preoccupied with huge task ahead of him.

“The national chairman’s media office therefore wants to alert Nigerians that in coming days and months, more of such baseless publications would be seen ostensibly to distract us and create division among us but they have failed because with the new spirit in PDP, we would not be distracted from our set goal of chasing APC out of Aso Rock,”

