Breaking: 257 Libya returnees arrive Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

Less than 24 hours after a batch of 157 Nigerian Returnees from Libya arrived Lagos on Wednesday, another batch of 257 Returnees arrived Lagos at about 6.05pm today.

They arrived the cargo Wing of Muritala International Airport MMIA, Ikeja, aboard the Afriqiyah Airbus A330-300 with Registration number 5A-OMR

The Returnees comprise 152 adults females and 82 adult males including 9 children and 14 infants with one medical cases making a total of 414 within 24 hrs.

The journey was facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration IOM just as they were received by National mergency management Agency NEMA, and pother relevant agencies.

The repatriation exercise spearheaded by IOM with special assistant from EU has brought the total number to 6, 672 from January to 28th, December, 2017.

The post Breaking: 257 Libya returnees arrive Lagos appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

