BREAKING! EFCC Files Fraud Charges Against Innoson Boss, Others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has filed four charges against the C.E.O of Innosons Motors, Dr. Innocent Chukwuka, and others at the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja. In a letter by the Head of Legal and Prosecution for the EFCC, A.B.C. Ozioko, dated November 30, the commission noted that the four charges were […]

The post BREAKING! EFCC Files Fraud Charges Against Innoson Boss, Others appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

