Breaking: Gov. Masari sacks Education Commissioner, Prof. Halimatu

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has on Thursday sacked his Commissioner of Education, Professor Halimatu Sa’adiya Idris.

A press statement signed and made available to newsmen in the state by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi quoted a letter personally signed by the Governor, saying the Commissioner was relieved of her appointment with immediate effect.

He equally thanked her for the services she rendered as Commissioner of Education in the state.

According to the statement, “In the letter titled “LETTER OF APPRECIATION AND DISENGAGEMENT”, dated 21st December, 2017, Governor Masari said her “contributions for the development of the Education Sector in particular and the Government in general can not be over emphasized”.

“The Governor added that during her term as commissioner, “schools were rehabilitated and upgraded, new ones were constructed, teachers were trained and the atmosphere made more conducive for learning and teaching”.

“Governor Masari, however, stated that taking into account the fact that political activities leading to elections would commence early next year, “it has become necessary for the government to bring more active politicians on board so as to fasten activities of governance,” the statement however reads.

