Breaking News: Former World Best Player, George Weah Elected The New Liberia President

Former World Footballer of the Year, George Obong Weah makes history as he become the first famous player in the world to clinch the highest office of a country (presidency) after retiring from the football.

He is now the newly elected President of Liberia after defeating his opponent in Tuesday’s second round of voting. The delayed vote on Tuesday pitted George Weah, a 51-year-old ex-international football star and Liberian senator, against 73-year-old Joseph Boakai, who has been the country’s vice president for the last 12 years.

Mr. Weah though topped the first round of voting but wasn’t able to secure the 50 percent needed to win outright, has won the runoff after beating Boakai. Insiders close the the Weah camp revealed that the results they have collated so far indicates that the former football star has won the election with about 80% of the votes counted so far.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read George Weah has been voted president of Liberia after clinching 12 of the 15 counties in the west African country. Weah has taken to Twitter to thank all his supporters, saying that he plans to liberate the country.

Former president of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is one the election observers. But according to observers from the EU and the Liberia Elections Observation Network (LEON), a network of civil society associations, voting was conducted much faster than in the first round, thanks in particular to lists of the electorate several days in advance and better training of staff to supervise the vote.

Nearly 2.2 million people were eligible to vote in the runoff in the West African country. Initially scheduled for November 7, the vote was delayed after the party of a third candidate filed a legal complaint alleging voter fraud and irregularities.

Both Weah, the candidate for the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), and Boakai, of the Unity Party, had promised to revive Liberia’s struggling economy and kickstart infrastructure projects but it is clear the former footballer will now bear that responsibility.

Liberians are effectively choosing a successor to President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa’s first elected female head of state, whose 12-year rule helped cement peace in Liberia after two bloody civil wars, which lasted for more than 14 years before ending in 2003.

Is Weah a worthy successor to Ellen Johnson Sirleaf?







