Breaking News: LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Sacks 255 Staff

Now thats it, I’m done for this country. What a hell? I’m still looking for a job and when I heard NBS say Nigerians lost 7.6 million jobs from January to September 2017, I nearly got a heart attack. I never find job and people that are employed are loosing theirs. What my chances now?…lol, Not joking ooo.

Now this again. Reports says n o fewer than two hundred and fifty-five (255) workers of Ladoka Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital have been sacked by the management of the institution.

‎An internal memorandum signed by A.M Ajiferuke, dated 27th December, 2017, a copy obtained by DAILY POST Thursday morning, confirmed the disengagement of workers of the teaching hospital jointly owned by Oyo and Osun States.

The list also revealed that 299 other workers of the hospital are to be redeployed to the state service, bringing the total of affected workers to 554.

The internal memo reads;

“Kindly find below the list of disengaged staff as directed by the Oyo State Government and approved by the board at her meeting held on Thursday, 21st December, 2017.”