Breaking News: President Buhari Meets GMD NNPC Group Tonight Over Fuel Scarcity
Tonight: President Buhari meeting with GMD NNPC group, Dr MK Baru, regarding the fuel supply situation nationwide. The President is very concerned about the situation and all efforts are going into a speedy resolution. Update soon.
