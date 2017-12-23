Breaking News: President Buhari Meets GMD NNPC Group Tonight Over Fuel Scarcity

Tonight: President Buhari meeting with GMD NNPC group, Dr MK Baru, regarding the fuel supply situation nationwide. The President is very concerned about the situation and all efforts are going into a speedy resolution. Update soon.

