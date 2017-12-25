 BREAKING: One dead as Hausa, Gwari youths clash in Bwari – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: One dead as Hausa, Gwari youths clash in Bwari – The Punch

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

BREAKING: One dead as Hausa, Gwari youths clash in Bwari
The Punch
One person has reportedly died in an ongoing clash between Hausa and Gwari youths in Bwari, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory earlier today. The clash was said to have erupted following the appointment of a new traditional ruler by the
Gbagis, Hausas clash in AbujaGuardian (blog)
Mayhem in Abuja as Gbagis, Hausas engage in bloody cash [PHOTOS]Daily Post Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.