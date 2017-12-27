Breaking: Osun workers commence indefinite strike

Following the Osun state Labour leaders announcement on Friday, last week, over modulated salary, lack of promotion, others and the threat to embark on strike if their problems were not attended to by the government, the organization leader led by the chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress in Osun, Mr. Jacob Adekomi, Wednesday led other unions’ leaders to the State Secretariat at Abere to shut down the place as workers commenced the indefinite strike.

It was gathered that the NLC chairman, the chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers, Mr. Amudah Wakeel and other Labour leaders stormed the secretariat gate as early as 7am on Wednesday to ensure compliance with the directive from the labour leaders.

Speaking to newsmen, the NUT chairman, opined that workers from grade level 01 to 07 who were collecting full salary joined the strike because the strike was not based on the issue of half salary alone.

In his words, “We are on strike in Osun. We are here at the State Government Secretariat, Abere to ensure a total compliance to the strike directive.

“As you can see, no worker came to resume work today because they are our members and the labour directed that they should stay at home.

“The labour is indivisible, that is why those who are collecting full salaries also complied. The strike is not even about half salary alone. The issue of promotion is there, pension is there and are you saying those from level 1 to 7 will not retire in the future?

“The compliance is total and we are happy about it. Nobody can divide us. The labour is one indivisible family whether you are on level one, 13 or any level”, he finally said.

More details shortly

