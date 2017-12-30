BREAKING: Osun Workers Suspend Strike – CHANNELS TELEVISION
BREAKING: Osun Workers Suspend Strike
Workers in Osun state under the aegis of the Joint Negotiation Council have suspended the industrial action which they embarked upon last Wednesday. The suspension came after the labour unions and the state government entered into a Memorandum of …
Osun workers suspend strike
BREAKING: Osun Workers Suspends Strike
