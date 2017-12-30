 BREAKING: Osun Workers Suspend Strike – CHANNELS TELEVISION | Nigeria Today
BREAKING: Osun Workers Suspend Strike – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Africa


BREAKING: Osun Workers Suspend Strike
Workers in Osun state under the aegis of the Joint Negotiation Council have suspended the industrial action which they embarked upon last Wednesday. The suspension came after the labour unions and the state government entered into a Memorandum of
