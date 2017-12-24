BREAKING! Police IG Orders Immediate Commencement Of ‘Stop And Search’ Nationwide Throughout The Yuletide Period

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has directed immediate commencement of Stop and Search operations throughout the yuletide period. A statement by the Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, in Abuja on Saturday, said Mr. Idris directed all state police commands across the country to strengthen security at flash points, black spots and vulnerable points on major […]

