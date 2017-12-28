BREAKING: Singer Ric Hassani Has Been Involved In a Severe Car Accident – Nigerian Entertainment Today
BREAKING: Singer Ric Hassani Has Been Involved In a Severe Car Accident
Reports reaching us say that Pop African singer Ric Hassani has been involved in a drastic car accident. A reliable source disclosed to NET that the sad incident occurred on the 27th of December at about 5:30am while the singer was on his way home from …
Ric Hassani injured in fatal auto crash
