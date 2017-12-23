 BREAKING! Zimbabwean President, Mnangagwa Names Coup General, Chiwenga as VP | Nigeria Today
BREAKING! Zimbabwean President, Mnangagwa Names Coup General, Chiwenga as VP

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Africa, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa has confirmed speculations by appointing General Constantino Chiwenga, former army chief who led a coup that ended Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule, as one of his two deputies in ZANU-PF, the ruling party. Presidential press secretary George Charamba said in a statement on Saturday, that long-serving state security minister Kembo Mohadi was […]

