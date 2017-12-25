 Brighton have Moussa Dembele bid accepted by Celtic – SkySports | Nigeria Today
Brighton have Moussa Dembele bid accepted by Celtic – SkySports

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Sports


SkySports

Brighton have Moussa Dembele bid accepted by Celtic
SkySports
Sky Sports News understands the fee agreed between the two clubs for the France U21 international is in the region of £18m. Celtic vs Rangers. December 30, 2017, 11:30am. Live on Sky Sports Football HD. Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass. Ahead of
