Buhari blame Security Officials for son’s accident

According to THISDAY source, President Buhari seem to blame security officials for his son’s accident.

The source said the President was very devastated when he visited the hospital and saw Yusuf, his son in a very critical condition.

He reportedly shake his head and angrily reprimanded his security officials for allowing Yusuf to leave home at that time of the day for power-bike racing.

The source did not disclose the fate of the security officials but noted that president Buhari was very angry with them.

A source told THISDAY:

“The president was at the hospital on Wednesday night. He was very devastated when he saw his son, Yusuf, in a very critical situation. He was shaking his head, while looking at his son and thereafter angrily reprimanded his security officials for allowing Yusuf to leave home at that time of the day for power-bike racing.

“From the way the president spoke, it appears the security aides are in trouble. He spoke angrily. The Minister of Interior, Lt-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd); his FCT ministry counterpart, Alhaji Mohammed Bello; and the Senate President’s wife, Mrs. Toyin Saraki; stayed throughout the night of Tuesday till Wednesday at the hospital with Hajia Aisha Buhari.

“While the doctors were working to stabilise him, Dambazau kept appealing to the doctors to do everything possible to stabilise Yusuf, saying the president would find it very difficult to bear the pain if anything happens to his son.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

