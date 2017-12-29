Buhari blames security officials for Yusuf’s accident
President Muhammadu Buhari is reportedly unhappy with his security officials, for allowing his son, Yusuf, leave home at 8pm on Tuesday for power-bike racing. Yusuf was reportedly racing with a friend when in an attempt to overtake a vehicle, he skidded off the road, sustaining injuries that made him unconscious. The president’s only son was […]
Buhari blames security officials for Yusuf’s accident
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!